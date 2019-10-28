GMR Minute: Possible rain on Halloween; one week since Louisa teen disappeared; Nationals pushed to the brink

Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

StormTracker 8: Beautiful start to your workweek:

It’s looking picture-perfect to start the week, but as a cold front pushes through we are at risk of some showers when the kids are trick-or-treating.

One week since Isabel Hicks disappears:

Investigators believe Hicks and her suspected abductor Bruce Lynch could be in West Virginia, and an Amber Alert has been issued in the state to try and find her.

Scammers calling pretending to be Dominion Energy:

The scammers tell you to call an 800 number that looks just like Dominion’s actual help-line but isn’t. Don’t call the number, call the police instead.

Nationals fall in Game 5 and get pushed to the brink:

After Max Scherzer was a late scratch due to back spasms, the Nats fell to the Astros 7-1, heading to Houston needing two-straight wins.

Meet Cinderblock… a VERY well-fed cat: