GMR Minute: Rain finally arrives; sniper case in court; the Nats are heading to the World Series

StormTracker 8: The Rain is Finally Here:

You can expect the rain to hit late morning through the afternoon. The models suggest Richmond will see more than an inch of rain.

Even With Rain, Drought Could Remain:

Even with the rain expected today, StormTracker 8 Meteorologist Michelle Morgan says the drought conditions are expected to remain, prompting concerns from residents near the Swift Creek Reservoir.

Lee Boyd Malvo Case in Supreme Court:

The man convicted of killing ten people in the D.C. sniper shootings 17 years ago will have his case heard in court as he seeks a lower sentence.

Nationals Win and Go to the World Series:

The Nationals swept the St. Louis Cardinals in four games and will go on to face the winner of the Houston Astros- New York Yankees series.