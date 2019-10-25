GMR Minute: Rain on Sunday; new Henrico elementary school proposed; Nats bring Game 3 to Washington

Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

StormTracker 8: Could the rain return this weekend?

Saturday is looking nice for weekend festivals, but Sunday is starting to look like a wet day in Central Virginia.

New Henrico elementary school proposed:

The Henrico County School System also wants to expand an existing middle school in an effort to ease overcrowding in parts of the county.

Possible mumps exposure in Henrico and Chesterfield:

Parents at Laburnum Elementary and Manchester Middle got letters home telling them to look out for the symptoms.

Nationals take on the Astros in Game 3:

It’s the first World Series game in Washington, D.C. in 86 years. First pitch is just after 8 p.m.