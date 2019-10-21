GMR Minute: Rain returns tomorrow; Richmond Restaurant Week begins; tornado touches down in Dallas

StormTracker8: More rain could be in our forecast:

In case you didn’t get enough of the rain yesterday, more could be coming tomorrow with possible thunderstorms.

Monroe Park bike paths to close for ten days:

After a Taking Action investigation revealed the deterioration of the new bike lanes, Richmond Parks and Rec is looking for a permanent solution.

Richmond Restaurant Week begins:

Chose from a few dozen restaurants to eat a three-course meal this week and benefit Feed More at the same time.

Dallas hit by a strong tornado:

No one was killed in Dallas, but several people were taken to the hospital. No serious injuries have been reported.

