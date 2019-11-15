GMR Minute: Rainy weekend in-store; keeping your data safe at the airport; race weekend in Richmond

Breaking News
Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

StormTracker 8: It’s a stay indoors kind of weekend:

A coastal system is set to bring us rain Saturday and Sunday with areas east of 95 at risk of some floods.

Marathon race weekend in Richmond:

Parking restrictions begin at 8 a.m. Friday and road closures will have most of downtown Richmond shut down Saturday.

Keep your data safe while traveling this holiday weekend:

Law enforcement agencies are warning you about a new scam called “juice jacking” that steals your information when you plug your phone into airport charging ports.

Impeachment hearings continue today at 9 a.m.

You can watch our coverage starting at 8:30 by clicking here.

