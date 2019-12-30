GMR Minute: Record warmth today; Local dancers to perform at Orange Bowl; Jewish community reacts to NY stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

StormTracker 8: Showers through Early Afternoon; Record Warmth!

It’s Monday and we are starting our week with some warm weather as our high temperatures top out in the middle 70s. However, expect some showers by the early afternoon.

Colonial Heights mother arrested after toddler finds gun and shoots himself

The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died late summer due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound is expected to appear in court this morning.

The Colonial Heights Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office obtained indictments against Saintell A. Talley for felony child neglect and felony murder.

Ron Rivera to meet with Redskins about coaching vacancy

Ron Rivera will meet with the Washington Redskins to discuss their head coaching vacancy.

Rivera recently emerged as one of the top candidates to coach the Redskins, who face a potential organizational upheaval after going 3-13. President Bruce Allen’s role atop the football operations department is in jeopardy with owner Dan Snyder mulling changes at every level.

Local dancers to perform at Orange Bowl halftime show

Several dancers with Richmond Urban Dance will perform during the Orange Bowl halftime show Monday night. The 14 dancers will hit the field during the Gavin DeGraw performance.

Jewish Community reacts to NY stabbing

A knife-wielding man stormed into a rabbi’s home and stabbed five people as they celebrated Hanukkah in an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City, an ambush the governor said was an act of domestic terrorism fueled by intolerance and a “cancer” of growing hatred in America.

The Associated Press contributed to this GMR report.



