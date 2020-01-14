GMR Minute: Showers all morning; LSU wins; Debate over early voting in VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

StormTracker 8

Grab that umbrella on your way out! Showers and possibly a thunderstorm will be around this morning into the early afternoon.

VIPIR Real-Time radar shows steady rain falling and even a few thunderstorms right now across central Virginia. Join us for Good Morning Richmond.

Latest forecast is always at https://t.co/tCFa2xaJIs#RVA #RVAWX #8News pic.twitter.com/OZTssoIKZh — Matt DiNardo (@MattDiNardo) January 14, 2020

Police: Car flips multiple times, shuts down ramp from I-64 to I-295

Henrico police are at the scene of a crash that closed the ramp from I-64 Eastbound to I-295 Southbound early Tuesday morning.

As of 6:10 a.m., the on-ramp is open. Drivers should proceed with caution, as workers will remain on the shoulder of the roadway for the next couple hours.

LSU wins!

Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and capped one of the greatest seasons in college football history by leading No. 1 LSU to a 42-25 victory against No. 3 Clemson on Monday night to win the national championship.

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolling into RVA this weekend

Looking for The Wienermobile? It’s coming to Richmond at the end of the week, as part of its annual ‘Coast-to-Coast Wienie Roast.’ Click here for a list of stops.

Debate over early Virginia voting heads to the Senate

Virginia Democrats say they want to give residents the choice of voting early if they want to without providing a reason why.

The debate over these early voting Virginia bills heads to the Senate for the first time. Stay with 8News for coverage.

