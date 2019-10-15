GMR Minute: Threat against Monacan; deadline to register to vote; watching for rain this week

Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

Increased Police Presence at Monacan High School:

Students and teachers can expect seeing more police officers around the school as Chesterfield Police investigate a threat.

It’s the Deadline to Register to Vote Ahead of the Nov. Elections:

If you plan on voting in the General Assembly or local elections in November, make sure you are registered today!

StormTracker 8- A Cool Start and Watching for Rain This Week:

It’s going to be a pleasant day in RVA, but we are watching for some rain tomorrow.

What’s Trending: New Lay’s Chip Coming Soon:

Would you try the new Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup flavored Lay’s chip?