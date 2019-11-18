GMR Minute: Traffic changes near the airport; four options for RPS redistricting; California shooting leaves four dead

Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

StormTracker 8: Rain returns to the forecast

It will be a partly to mostly cloudy day today with rain arriving for your evening commute. The good news… a warm-up is in store!

Traffic changes on I-64 near the airport:

Lane and ramp closures start today at the Interstate-64 and Airport Drive interchange as crews work to make it safer and simpler.

RPS unveils four options for redistricting:

The options will be presented at tonight’s school board meeting. Parents will have three opportunities to tell the school district what they think about the plans.

California shooting leaves four people dead:

Ten people were shot during a football watch party in Fresno, California. The shooter was able to get away.

WATCH: T-Rexes take over Richmond!