GMR Minute: Truckload of potatoes spilled on I-295 south; New roundabout in Chesterfield; It’s rainy today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

2 hurt after tractor-trailers carrying potatoes, raw chicken crash, shutting down all lanes of I-295 south

According to VDOT, all lanes of I-295 south and two northbound lanes are closed this morning, This comes after a tractor-trailer carrying potatoes lost control near the exit for Prince George County.

The tractor-trailer hit the guardrail and flipped over across all lanes of the interstate. Another big rig carrying chicken crashed into it.

Authorities are working to clean up I-295. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has been notified.

StormTracker 8

Don’t forget your umbrella! We are looking at a few showers early this morning, but we see some steadier rain developing this afternoon.

New roundabout coming to Chesterfield

VDOT is installing three new roundabouts across Central Virginia including one in Chesterfield.

Police: 14-year-old Prince George County girl missing for a week

Police in Prince George are searching for a girl who has reportedly been missing for a week, according to family.

Kristine Abuel was last seen leaving her home in the Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park on Monday, Dec. 10.

Virginia’s 1st stem cell transplant recipient helps best friend fight same cancer battle

More than 30 years ago, Crystal Barton was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. She later became Virginia’s first bone marrow and stem cell transplant recipient.

Now in 2019, she’s helping someone close to her fight the same fight.