GMR Minute: Two-alarm warehouse fire; cooler weather is here; Dominos rolls out bubble tea pizza

Flames shoot through roof of Richmond warehouse in overnight fire:
No one was hurt in the fire, but it took more than 50 fire personnel hours to get the flames under control.
StormTracker 8: The rain is gone and the cooler weather is here:
Matt DiNardo says it’s a “light jacket” kind of day, but Morgan Dean and Katie Dupree disagree, saying they need “more puff.”
Bruce Lynch expected in court for arraignment:
The arraignment is supposed to get underway at 9 a.m. with Lynch expected to appear via video.
Dominos rolls out bubble tea pizza… and GMR does not love it!