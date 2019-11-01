GMR Minute: Two-alarm warehouse fire; cooler weather is here; Dominos rolls out bubble tea pizza

Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

Flames shoot through roof of Richmond warehouse in overnight fire:

No one was hurt in the fire, but it took more than 50 fire personnel hours to get the flames under control.

StormTracker 8: The rain is gone and the cooler weather is here:

Matt DiNardo says it’s a “light jacket” kind of day, but Morgan Dean and Katie Dupree disagree, saying they need “more puff.”

Bruce Lynch expected in court for arraignment:

The arraignment is supposed to get underway at 9 a.m. with Lynch expected to appear via video.

Dominos rolls out bubble tea pizza… and GMR does not love it!