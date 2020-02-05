GMR Minute: VCU Navy Hill development; RVA makes ‘MovieMaker’ list; Family of Sharmar Jr. speaks out; Showers, falling temps ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

Here’s what VCU Health is proposing as part of Navy Hill plan

Just days after Richmond City Council doubled down on its opposition to the Navy Hill project, VCU Health announced it wants to build a complex in the proposed project that would include more doctor offices and a new Ronald McDonald House.

The newly released plans call for redeveloping ‘Block D’ of the Navy Hill district which is between 9th and 10th streets from Leigh to Clay streets.

RVA makes list of ‘Best Places to Live and Work as a MovieMaker’

‘Virginia is for Film Lovers!’ Richmond was just named one of MovieMaker magazine’s best places to live and work as a moviemaker in 2020. Richmond ranked fifth out of 10 on the list.

StormTracker 8

We are starting off the morning with cloudy skies and a few spotty showers and temperatures are in the upper 50s. We will see spotty showers throughout the day, but the temperatures will begin to fall, in fact by the evening commute we will find our temperatures in the lower 40s across most of central Virginia.

Family speaks out after 3-year-old shot, killed while playing outside in Hillside Court: ‘It’s been a nightmare’

A grieving Richmond family is speaking out after a 3-year-old was fatally shot while playing outside with friends in Hillside Court.

The family remembers Sharmar Jr. as their own real-life superhero whose life was taken too soon.

“It’s been a nightmare, worst thing you can ever imagine,” Sharmar Hill Sr. said. “I wish I could wake up. This is like a dream to me.”

LATEST HEADLINES