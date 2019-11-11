GMR Minute: Veterans Day deals; snow is coming; tractor-trailer crash snarls morning commute

Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

StormTracker8: Snow is on the way!

It’s time to get your snow boots out. as we may be seeing snow tomorrow. An Arctic front will begin to push our way tonight and increase our clouds after midnight with the risk of some rain showers developing by early Tuesday morning.

Tow truck flips when responding to a tractor-trailer crash

An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down West Hundred Road. Police think the driver fell asleep causing the crash.

One man arrested, one still on the loose after running away from traffic stop

If you saw a chopper flying around the Midlothian area last night it was due to a small pursuit following a traffic stop. One man was arrested and another is wanted for stealing a white Ford Escape.

GRTC to offer free rides to veterans on Veterans Day

Thank you, Veterans! As a way to honor those who have served our country, GRTC and other businesses are offering free deals. Proof of military service is required.