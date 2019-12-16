GMR Minute: Winter storm slides North; Suspects invade Chesterfield home; Brutal Petersburg ‘mob’ attack

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

StormTracker 8

Make sure to grab an umbrella on your way out this morning, especially if you live in Richmond. A winter storm is sliding North and could drop a few showers across Central Virginia.

Chesterfield Police search for two home invasion suspects

Chesterfield police are looking for two men they say robbed an Ettrick homeowner at gunpoint early Monday morning.

Police told 8News a Chesterfield homeowner opened their door and two men forced their way inside. The suspects stole items before running away.

2 arrested, 1 wanted in Petersburg mob attack

Petersburg Police arrested two men and are looking for another following a brutal “mob” attack.

Petersburg Police arrested two men without incident; 20-year-old Darel Scott and 20-year-old Jamil Turner. The third suspect remains at large.

Army sergeant returns home early, surprises his 7 children

An Army soldier from Louisa County surprised his seven children by coming home for Christmas.

Staff Sergeant Robert Torbush was stationed in Korea as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team Leader for the past 366 days.

Gov. Northam to release list of legislative priorities

On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam said his two-year budget will include the request to help low-income and homeless Virginians.

Northam has been touring Virginia releasing parts of his legislative priorities.

The governor is expected to share full details of his budget plan next week.