Skip to content
8News
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Oscars
Local News
Crime
Traffic
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Coronavirus
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Send a news tip to iReport8
Top Stories
Army nurse reunites with Navy Seal who saved his life
Top Stories
Tractor-trailer overturns on Varina-Enon Bridge in Henrico ‘due to a heavy gust of wind’
Falling tree causes multi-vehicle crash on I-95; 3 injured
Possible tornadoes being investigated in Virginia, Maryland
Schools across Central Virginia closing Friday due to strong winds, power outages
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 8-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
Video Center
TV Listings
Digital Desk
8News Digital Exclusives
GMR Minute
8News En Español
Great 8 Weekend Events
Border Report Tour
Lottery
Horoscopes
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
Community
Black History Month
Positively Richmond
Community Calendar
Great 8 Weekend Events
In-Studio Interviews
Richmond Nights
Richmond ‘History Makers’
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Big Race Daytona
Washington Redskins
Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary
8Sports Blitz
Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
GMR Watch and Win Sweepstakes
Pick the Flicks Contest
Cutest Couple Photo Sweepstakes
Remarkable Women
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Tractor-trailer overturns on Varina-Enon Bridge in Henrico ‘due to a heavy gust of wind’
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
Falling tree causes multi-vehicle crash on I-95; 3 injured
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
Strong winds bring down trees across Central Virginia; more than 40,000 without power
3
of
/
3
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.
GMR Watch and Win Sweepstakes