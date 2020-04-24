Rash? Tummy ache? Achy joints? Patient First launches Telehealth for common conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians who are breaking out in rashes, experiencing body aches and suffering from food poisoning, or other common conditions, can now see a doctor without leaving their homes.

Patient First has launched Telehealth, a service for people 18 years old or older who have visited a Patient First facility within the past five years, according to a press release from the regional medical service provider.

According to the statement, patients can call a toll-free number, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to connect with a physician. Prescriptions that result from the consultation will be sent to the patient’s pharmacy of choice for later pickup.

The virtual service is available on smart phones, tablets and computers.

Patient First lists the following common conditions as appropriate for a Telehealth visit:

Headache

Nasal congestion

Stuffy nose

Sore throat

Cough

Chest congestion

Fever

Ear pain

Body aches

Urinary issues

Rashes

Itching

Skin infection

Back pain

Neck pain

Other body pain

Achy joints

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Stomach cramps

Food poisoning

Visit the company’s website for more information about the service.