8News COVID-19 tips of the day

8News is offering you tips to keep you busy and healthy during this public health crisis.

HOW TO GROCERY SHOP SMARTER DURING COVID-19

Make a list before you go to the store so you don’t pick up things you don’t need and then put them back.

Wipe off the grocery cart handle with a disinfecting wipe

Minimize the time spent in the store

Practice social distancing — if the aisle is full move on to the next thing on your list and then circle back.

When you get home, make sure to wash all your produce and disinfect packagings like plastic or cardboard.



MAKE YOUR OWN DIY CROCHET MASK COVERS

Did you know 8News Anchor Constance Jones loves to crochet? During this COVID-19 pandemic, Constance has come up with a tutorial on how to make crochet masks. Keep in mind these are not medical grade masks, but they do help remind us not to touch our faces.

Check out instructions on how to make your own here.