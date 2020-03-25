8News COVID-19 tips of the day

8News is offering you some tips to keep you busy and healthy during this public health crisis.

CLEAN YOUR PHONE

OK. So you have been washing your hands to keep coronavirus away, but have you cleaned your phone? Scientists say that the virus can live for up to three days on plastic or stainless steel.

The CDC recommends that you clean your phone every day. You can even try a phone-sanitizing UV light.

Here are some tips to keep in mind when you clean your device:

Turn your phone off while you clean it

Don’t spray chemicals directly on your phone

Use a microfiber cloth so you don’t scratch your phone

GET YOUR BODY MOVING WITH A KAZAXE CLASS

Feeling stressed out? Connect with your body and get moving! Kazaxe is an intense dance workout featuring a range of music. Because of COVID-19 the studio located in Springfield, Virginia is closed, but fear not! The dance class is being offered online through WollenDance. Click here to join the movement.