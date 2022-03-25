FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Piedmont Health District of the Virginia Department of Health will be offering free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Nottoway and Buckingham Counties.

The first clinic will be held Friday, Friday, April 1 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Crenshaw United Methodist Church at 200 Church Road in Blackstone and the second will be held Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hanes Chapel United Methodist Church at 1171 Copper Mine Road in Dillwyn.

The clinics will take place outdoors and will be offering first and second doses as well as boosters. Walk-ins are welcome but making an appointment is encouraged, which can be done here. Anyone with an appointment is asked to arrive at least 20 minutes ahead of time.