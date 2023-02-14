GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– An emergency center in Goochland County is still closed after temporarily shutting down at the height of the pandemic.

West Creek Emergency Center on Tuckahoe Creek Parkway, just 10 miles outside of Short Pump, closed nearly three years ago.

In April 2020, HCA Virginia announced the center was temporarily suspending all of its services.

In a statement to 8News, HCA said: “With initial staffing and supply shortages when COVID began, we made the decision to move operations from West Creek to our other facilities.”

The hospital system said this allowed them to deploy its key clinical staff and physicians, along with personal protective equipment, to other facilities in the HCA Virginia system.

“As a leading health system in the community, it is our responsibility to do whatever we can to provide care during this unprecedented challenge,” Ryan Jensen, CEO of Henrico Doctors’ Hospitals, said in a statement in 2020. “Thank you to all of our staff and caregivers – and those throughout our community – for their continued selfless work caring for those in need.”

Mary Goodman, who lives and works in Goochland, said she remembers some of the times she went to the West Creek Emergency Room. Like when one of her kids had a severe ear infection over the weekend or the time one of her kids had a concussion.

“It was not a long wait whenever we were there. We were quickly seen,” she said.

Now she drives by the building often and wonders if it’ll ever reopen.

“It was a close place to go if we had an emergency,” she said. “I was just sad to see something that was a nice convenience in the area go to waste.”

Although the pandemic has subsided over the years, HCA said their staffing challenges persisted, forcing them to keep the center closed at this time.

“As healthcare staffing shortages continued over the past several years, we have continued to focus our personnel on our hospitals in the area.” HCA’s statement read.

Goodman and many other Goochland residents said when the center closed, they visited the Bon Secours facility, Henrico Doctor’s Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital.

“It is sad when we drive past, and we see it all overgrown and not being used. We talk about it frequently,” Goodman said. “I just hope that they find a good use for it again hopefully as what it was created to be.”

HCA Healthcare said they don’t have any immediate plans to occupy the space again or to continue operations there.