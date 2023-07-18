Leqembi could help loved ones have more time before 'the longest goodbye' that is Alzheimer's

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new drug aimed at slowing down the progression of Alzheimer’s has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The IV drug Leqembi is the first of its kind for patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. It is proven to modestly slow Alzheimer’s cognitive decline, according to a FDA study.

In January, Japanese drugmaker Eisai received partial approval from U.S. officials after the drug worked by clearing a sticky brain plaque linked to the disease.

For central Virginians like Jennifer Murphey, this announcement is worth celebrating. After rallying for the drugs approval, Murphy says this change will positively impact the nearly 6 million people in the U.S. living with the disease.

Murphy said her father battled with the disease for 10 months — her mother, 10 years.

“She spent the bulk of her life sort of catatonic in a bed — looking at the ceiling, could not move,” Murphy said. “That was her life for about four and a half years.”

One obstacle standing in the way for many families is the cost for treatment. Leqembi is priced at about $26,500 for a year’s supply of IVs every two weeks. However, this approval allows both Medicare and Medicaid to aid in this cost.

“I was really hoping that it would be fully covered,” Murphy said. “And hopefully we’re still fighting for that, hopefully we’re still going to work towards that and it needs to be. But it’s really sad when the price of medication can hold somebody back from something that will make the biggest difference in their life.”

Although Leqembi is not a cure, patients and their families could see an additional 5 months before a cognitive slowdown, according to the FDA,

“If we could just have them with us a few months, even a few days, you know, with more of their memory,” Murphy said. “I wanted that and I wanted it bad. I really wish we’d had it years ago, when both of my parents had the disease, but I’m thankful for those that are going through the journey now.”