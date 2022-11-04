RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As eligible Medicare recipients begin their search for the best deals in health care this open enrollment season, scammers are unfortunately out looking for their next victim.

AARP recently sent out a warning about a Medicare scam in which thieves are luring victims with free gifts and limited-time offers, often by posing as insurance providers. The scammers’ goal is to obtain victims’ personal information in order to bill Medicare fraudulently, according to AARP.

AARP is urging people to be cautious when anyone calls, emails or visits to promote a Medicare plan. It’s important to remember that legitimate health plans only contact those who have contacted them. As always, review your Medicare or Explanation of Benefits to make sure that fraudulent charges aren’t included.

Medicare beneficiaries have until Dec. 7 to find their new health plans through open enrollment.