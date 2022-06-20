LOS ANGELES (WRIC) — Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her role in “The Big Bang Theory,” announced today on Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The “Jeopardy!” host went live on Instagram today, describing her symptoms and the various methods she’s been trying to treat herself such as, taking zinc, vitamin C and even drinking lemon juice, ginger and turmeric.

“I have COVID, saying that, and it’s no joke over here,” Bialik said.

She said she that she is aware that a lot of people don’t have the same resources to treat themselves that she does.

Bialik said that some of the symptoms she has been experiencing is extreme exhaustion and chest tightness.

“The exhaustion hits like that, where you cannot be awake,” Bialik said. “You can try to be awake, but, then, all of a sudden, you need to sleep.”

She said she wishes she never took her mask off at all, even in outdoor settings, and that the virus will leave her body soon. She has asthma, meaning she is immunocompromised.

“I am hoping that it passes quickly; I’m trying to believe my body knows what to do,” Bialik said.