Are you in Phase 1a or 1b? Here’s how to get your COVID vaccine

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Many 8News viewers have been asking how and where do you sign up to get your COVID-19 vaccination?

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts say if you qualify for Phase 1a or 1b of the vaccine distribution, there are a couple of different ways to get the shot.

Tuesday, hundreds of Virginians in Phase 1a and 1b headed to Richmond Raceway for a large-scale vaccination event.

Most of the patients at Tuesday’s event were from Richmond and Henrico County. However, some, like Matthew Barrick, traveled from elsewhere in the state. Barrick is a physical therapist in Newport News.

“Trying to vaccinated for my job and just for everything else,” he said.

Barrick, like many people eligible for the vaccine, signed up for the vaccination event through his employer.

Cat Long with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts said if your employer does not coordinate a vaccination opportunity for you, you should fill out an online interest form with the Virginia Department of Health. Then, you will be contacted when there is availability at a largescale vaccination event.

VDH has set up a statewide vaccine quiz where you can see if you qualify, and the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have set up a separate one for their localities.

“They can fill out a form on our website, they can call our hotline too to learn if they qualify and to register if they are indeed qualified,” Long said.

TODAY AT @RichmondRaceway: Between 800 and 1,000 Virginians in Phases 1a and 1b were vaccinated. @RichmondCity_HD is holding several of these largescale events each week. Want to know how you can get your shot? Tune into @8NEWS at 6. pic.twitter.com/NVAHojJnuQ — Laura Perrot 8News (@LauraCPerrot) January 19, 2021

She added that primary care providers and pharmacies will soon administer the vaccine too.

Long said all Virginia localities must enter vaccine Phase 1b by the end of the month. This includes essential workers like police officers and teachers, as well as people ages 65 and older.

“We’re starting to see some folks in 1b trickle in,” Long told 8News.

However, she said what is happening in the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts may not be happening everywhere else.

“We have different populations, we have different numbers of healthcare workers, we have different numbers of adults over 65, we have different sizes of school systems,” Long explained.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts planned to vaccinate between 800 and 1,000 people at Tuesday’s event. The localities plan to hold several of these large-scale events each week.

If you think you are eligible for the vaccine and are unsure how to get it, contact your local health district; you can find the contact information here.