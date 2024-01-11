RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bon Secours Richmond has launched a new adolescent behavioral health partial hospital program at the Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital.

According to a statement from Bon Secours, the program will provide intensive outpatient care for adolescents with behavioral health co-occurring disorders, identifying as a step between traditional outpatient care and inpatient behavioral health services.

The program is set to begin in February.

The hospital said in a statement that patients between the ages of 12 and 17 years old who have experienced a change in behavior, depression or anxiety, or those who are not making any improvements in traditional outpatient therapy, may be a fit for the program.

The intensive group therapy program runs five days a week with a two-week minimum stay.

In addition, there will be time slotted each day for students to work on schoolwork with a teacher available to help facilitate self-guided assignments.

For more information about Bon Secours’ adolescent partial programs, visit the website.