CDC: 1 in 5 Americans had a sexually transmitted infection on “any given day” in 2018

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With Valentine’s Day just a few weeks away the CDC released data that might have Americans taking some additional romantic precautions. CDC data showed that 1 in 5 Americans had a sexually transmitted infection on “any given day” in 2018. This means that everyday in 2018 close to 68 million people had an STI.

Of these infections, about 26 million were newly acquired during 2018. About half of the new, incident caused STI s were acquired by young people ranging from age 15 to 24.

The CDC says that while people do not always experience symptoms while infected there can be serious health problems if an infection is not treated. These risks include an increased risk of contracting HIV, chronic pelvic pain, pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility and pregancy complications.

“The burden of STIs is staggering,” said Jonathan Mermin, M.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention. “At a time when STIs are at an all-time high, they have fallen out of the national conversation. Yet, STIs are a preventable and treatable national health threat with substantial personal and economic impact. There is an urgent need to reverse the trend of increasing STIs, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected many STI prevention services.”

The study analyzing the data, also found that STI treatments resulted in large medical costs nationwide. Nearly $16 billion in medial costs resulted from STIs in 2018.

Most of these costs can be attributed to the lifetime treatment of sexually acquired HIV infections. In 2018, HIV treatment costs added up to $13.7 billion and HPV treatments cost a total of $755 mllion. Another billion dollars went towards treating chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis combined, most in young people.

“Proven STI prevention – at all levels – is a cornerstone of protecting America’s health, economic security, and wellness,” said Raul Romaguera, acting director for CDC’s Division of STD Prevention. “There are significant human and financial costs associated with these infections, and we know from other studies that cuts in STI prevention efforts result in higher costs down the road. Preventing STIs could save billions in medical costs, but more importantly, prevention would improve the health and lives of millions of people.”

The burden of STIs is not evenly distributed among demographic groups. Women account for almost 75% of non-HIV related STI medical costs. Racial and ethnic minority groups are at an increased risk of infection. Young people are much more likely to contract a new STI.

To help alleviate the impact of STIs the CDC is proposing new methods inspired by the coronavirus response. These include:

STI express clinics that allow walk-in STI testing and treatment without a full clinical exam.

Partnerships with pharmacies and retail health clinics, which can provide new access points for STI services, such as on-site testing and treatment.

Telehealth/telemedicine, which can ensure access to healthcare providers, support self-testing or self-collection, and is especially critical in rural areas.

To avoid contracting an STI or to prevent the spread of one, the CDC recommends wearing a condom during sex, getting tested for an STD and having fewer partners.