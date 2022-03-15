RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – In an interim report on the effectiveness of the flu vaccine during the 2021-2022 flu season, the CDC says the vaccine is ineffective in preventing mild and moderate cases of the virus, also known as Flu A(H3N2). These non-severe cases were the most common thus far.

This report does not contain information about the efficacy of the 2021-2022 flu vaccine against severe flu virus infection. This information will be released later this year in the CDC’s final report on vaccine effectiveness.

The CDC’s interim report studied the effectiveness of the most recent version of the flu vaccine across all age groups, with the majority being in the bracket of 18 to 49 years of age. However, the CDC states that, at the time of publishing, they are unable to provide conclusive data about vaccine effectiveness based on age group due to low enrollment in the study.

Another challenge the study faces is lower than normal circulation of the flu virus in general compared to previous years.

Among the 3,636 adults and children who participated in the study, 41% of those who received the vaccine tested positive for the flu. 50% of those who did not receive the vaccine likewise tested positive.

Despite the conclusion that the flu vaccine does not significantly reduce the chances of contracting the virus, the CDC continues to recommend vaccination due to evidence that it can prevent serious outcomes of infection, such as hospitalization and death.

The CDC estimates that 42.2% of the Richmond City population received the flu vaccine in 2019. Statewide data estimates that during the 2020-2021 flu season, 46.4% of those 18 to 64 years of age in Virginia were vaccinated against the flu virus.

