CDC warns of deadly drug-resistant salmonella linked to beef, cheese

RICHMOND, Va (CNN Newsource) — The Centers for Disease Control is warning of a new salmonella strain that’s resistant to drugs.

The health agency traced the bacteria to Beef in the United States and Cheese produced in Mexico. Researchers believe cows may be carrying the disease.

According to the CDC, Salmonella affects more than 1 million people a year. Antibiotics are normally used to fight the virus.

The agency advises people to properly cook beef to the safe temperature and avoid eating cheese made from unpasteurized milk.