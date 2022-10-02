RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Listeria outbreak linked to cheese sold across the United State and Mexico has resulted in five hospitalizations and a voluntary recall.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Old Europe Cheese, a Michigan-based cheese producer, is recalling all brie and camembert cheeses with expiration dates through Dec. 14, 2022, due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled cheeses were distributed between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28 and were sold under the following brand names:

Black Bear

Block & Barrel

Charmant

Cobblestone

Culinary Tour

Fredericks

Fresh Thyme

Glenview Farms

Good & Gather

Heinen’s

Joan of Arc

La Bonne Vie

Lidl

Life in Provence

Market 32

Matrie’d

Metropolitan

Prestige

Primo Taglio

Red Apple Cheese

Reny Picot

St. Randeaux

St. Rocco

Taste of Inspiration

Trader Joe’s

According to the CDC, illness connected to this outbreak has been reported in California, Texas, Michigan, Georgia, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Retailers where the recalled products have been sold include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods and Whole Foods.

A full list of the recalled products can be found here. Consumers who have bought any of the recalled products are urged not to eat them, and thoroughly clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers that may have come into contact with them. According to the CDC, illness from Listeria can result in hospitalization and death.