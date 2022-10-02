RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Listeria outbreak linked to cheese sold across the United State and Mexico has resulted in five hospitalizations and a voluntary recall.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Old Europe Cheese, a Michigan-based cheese producer, is recalling all brie and camembert cheeses with expiration dates through Dec. 14, 2022, due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The recalled cheeses were distributed between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28 and were sold under the following brand names:
- Black Bear
- Block & Barrel
- Charmant
- Cobblestone
- Culinary Tour
- Fredericks
- Fresh Thyme
- Glenview Farms
- Good & Gather
- Heinen’s
- Joan of Arc
- La Bonne Vie
- Lidl
- Life in Provence
- Market 32
- Matrie’d
- Metropolitan
- Prestige
- Primo Taglio
- Red Apple Cheese
- Reny Picot
- St. Randeaux
- St. Rocco
- Taste of Inspiration
- Trader Joe’s
According to the CDC, illness connected to this outbreak has been reported in California, Texas, Michigan, Georgia, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Retailers where the recalled products have been sold include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods and Whole Foods.
A full list of the recalled products can be found here. Consumers who have bought any of the recalled products are urged not to eat them, and thoroughly clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers that may have come into contact with them. According to the CDC, illness from Listeria can result in hospitalization and death.