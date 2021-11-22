Chickahominy Health District to offer free COVID-19 boosters for all adults at vaccine event Monday

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. President Joe Biden has directed OSHA to write a rule requiring employers with at least 100 workers to force employees to get vaccinated or produce weekly test results showing they are virus free.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) – The Chickahominy Health District is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine event Monday, November 22 at the former Food Lion site in the Ashland Junction Shopping Center.

The vaccination event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 135 Junction Drive, and is for adults to receive their first, second, or booster dose of Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson.

Children ages five and up can get their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

On November 19, the CDC signed off on all booster shots for adults 18 and up. With the CDC’s action, about 2.2 million Virginians are now eligible to get the booster.

Now, any adult, 18 and up, who is six months or more from their second Pfizer or Moderna dose is eligible to get a booster. Anyone 18 and up who got the Johnson and Johnson is recommended to get one at least two months after being vaccinated.

Appointments are required to attend the event. To make an appointment, scan the QR code on the vaccination flyer in the photo below, or call 804-365-3240.

Courtesy: Chickahominy Health District

The Virginia Department of Health is asking those who attend to bring their masks and vaccination cards. Flu shots will also be available.