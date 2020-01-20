China counts sharp rise in coronavirus cases, 2 in Beijing

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping district in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Japan’s government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

BEIJING (AP) — China reported Monday a sharp rise in the number of people affected in a pneumonia outbreak caused by a new coronoavirus, including the first cases in the capital.

The outbreak started in the central city of Wuhan. Authorities and media reports said the total number of infected people has topped 200. Wuhan authorities said a third person had died in their city.

Authorities in Shenzhan in southern China reported one case, and Chinese state media said Beijing had reported two cases.

Wuhan authorities said they had found 136 new cases, bringing the total in the city to 198.