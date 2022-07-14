CHICAGO, Il, (WRIC) — Several baked snack products are the subjects of a voluntary recall due to the possible presence of foreign materials.

Enjoy Life Foods, a Chicago-based manufacturer is recalling several cookies, breakfast bars, brownie bites and other baked snacks due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration.

As of now, no injuries have been reported as a result of these products, which have been sold in retail stores and online across the United States and Canada.

Consumers who have purchased any of the products below are urged to not eat them and to call the company at 1-885-543-5335 for information on how to receive a refund: