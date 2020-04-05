Coronavirus Updates: 2,407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Health Department Announced there are 2,407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia and 52 deaths as a result of the disease.

This is an increase of 395 new cases since Friday. The VDH added as of Saturday morning, 390 people have been hospitalized as a result of the virus.

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Seven residents and one employee at the Virginia Home in Richmond tested positive for COVID–19, according to CEO Robert Crouse.

One resident who tested positive is hospitalized, six are being cared for at the facility in and the employee who tested positive is at home, according to Crouse. He added “numerous” other residents and employees have been tested and await results.

“Results come to us sporadically. We’ve had no residents return a positive result since last Tuesday,” Crouse said in an email.

The confirmation to 8News Saturday of positive test results comes after the sister of a resident told 8News they received an email from Crouse on April 2, notifying that the coronavirus reached the residence for people with physical disabilities.

