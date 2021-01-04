1 dead in hospital COVID outbreak possibly caused by inflatable costume

(NEXSTAR) – An employee working in the emergency department at Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center has died due to COVID-19 complications after an outbreak at the California hospital, a representative said.
An air-powered holiday costume is being cited as a potential cause of the COVID-19 outbreak that infected 44 staff members at the hospital between Dec. 27 and Jan. 1, according to local media reports.
“Any exposure, if it occurred, would have been completely innocent, and quite accidental, as the individual had no COVID symptoms and only sought to lift the spirits of those around them during what is a very stressful time,” Irene Chavez, senior vice president and area manager of Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center, told the Los Angeles Times.
Chavez said air-powered costumes will no longer be allowed at the facility and that the hospital is “taking steps to reinforce safety precautions among staff, including physical distancing and no gathering in break rooms, no sharing of food or beverages, and masks at all times.”
The hospital is notifying and testing any individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and is asking those who may be infected to stay home. Kaiser said it plans to test all emergency department workers and that its emergency department is being cleaned.
There are currently more than 2 million coronavirus cases in California. Over 26,000 people in the state have died of the virus.
- Over the last couple of days, Virginia cases have been increasing at an average of 4,480.
- "She’s the type of person that can’t be replaced." The 31-year-old mother advocated for abused children and had a child of her own, just four days before she died.
- Government officials have distributed more than 13 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and so far more than 4 million people have received their first dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out across the country, health experts say those who have already tested positive for COVID-19 should still get the shot when they're eligible.
- Winter weather and the ongoing pandemic is creating a new challenge for restaurants throughout Central Virginia.
- An air-powered holiday costume is being cited as a potential cause of a COVID-19 outbreak at a California hospital, according to local media reports
- The U.S. ramped up COVID-19 vaccinations in the past few days after a slower-than-expected start, bringing to 4 million the number of Americans who have received shots, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday.
- The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,010 new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia on Jan. 3.
- The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 350,000 as experts anticipate another surge in coronavirus cases and deaths stemming from holiday gatherings over Christmas and New Year's.
- "My talent is keeping me afloat during the pandemic": Local entrepreneur bet on himself during the pandemicSince the coronavirus pandemic arrived and changed the world as we knew it in March, job security has become stressful for residents of central Virginia. When the pandemic hit, Malik Radford, an illustrator and designer, lost his full-time job which gave him the strength to put faith in his art and hope for the best.