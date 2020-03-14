10 coronavirus myths spreading online

DENVER (KDVR) — Myths about the new coronavirus are spreading as fast as the disease itself.

Here’s a break down five common myths about the virus and share the truth:

Myth #1: Saline, garlic and sesame oil can prevent coronavirus infection.

Truth: There is no evidence that these products can ward off the coronavirus. There is no known preventative treatment.

Myth #2: Spraying your body down with alcohol or chlorine — or swallowing bleach — can kill the virus.

Truth: The products will not ward off the virus and can cause injury if applied. Swallowing bleach can be fatal.

Myth #3: The new coronavirus is man-made.

Truth: Coronaviruses are zoonotic. Researchers have yet to identify the exact animal that led to the first human case.

Myth #4: Pets can become infected with and spread the coronavirus.

Truth: Health officials have issued advisories saying there is no evidence that companion animals can spread the virus.

Myth #5: The virus can spread from products, letters or packages from China.

Truth: Coronavirus does not survive long on objects. People receiving packages from China are not at risk.

CNN also reported on the following myths about the coronavirus:

Myth #6: People who get the coronavirus will die

Truth: Officials estimate the death rate for the virus to be around 3 percent to 4 percent globally, based on information they have, though they expect that number to fall.

Myth #7: Kids can’t get the coronavirus

Truth: Anyone of any age can get the new coronavirus, though older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions appear to be more vulnerable to serious infections. While most confirmed cases of the virus have occurred in adults, children have been infected too, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Myth #8: The virus can be transmitted through mail

Truth: Feel free to check your mail. Getting a letter or package from China won’t put you at risk of contracting the virus, according to WHO.

Researchers are still studying exactly how the new coronavirus infects people, but judging by previous coronaviruses, it doesn’t stay alive for long on objects and surfaces.

Myth #9: Heat can kill the virus

Truth: Hand dryers can’t kill the virus, according to WHO. The organization also says that UV lamps shouldn’t be used to sterilize hands or other areas of the body because the radiation can irritate skin.

President Donald Trump has previously suggested that heat kills the virus and that because of this, the current outbreak will have dissipated by spring.

But public health experts say there’s no way to know this.

Myth #10: Everyone should wear a mask

Truth: This one’s a little trickier, and varies from country to country. The CDC has said that Americans who are well do not need to wear face masks, while US Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned that masks could actually increase the risk of infection if they aren’t worn properly.

LATEST HEADLINES: