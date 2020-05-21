100-year-old WWII veteran from Henrico wins battle against COVID-19

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 100-year-old World War II veteran in Henrico has won his battle against COVID-19.

Lloyd Falk was discharged from Henrico Doctor’s Hospital Wednesday after being hospitalized for 58 days. The veteran was admitted on March 24 and was one of the first COVID-19 cases the hospital saw.

While hospitalized, Falk lost his wife to the virus. The hospital said he stayed strong and survived.

“Despite losing his wife of 74 years to the virus a few weeks ago, Mr. Falk continued to stay strong, defying the odds and surviving his fight against COVID-19,” Henrico Doctor’s posted on their Facebook page.

Hospital staff honored Falk’s late wife and his win against the virus by lining up the hallways and cheering him on as he exited the hospital.

In a sweet message posted to Facebook, the veteran said the hospital staff was so helpful and he appreciates them.

Falk will now undergo rehabilitation and is on the road to recovery.

