10,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine headed to the Richmond Henrico Health District

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After getting word that only 49,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine would be making its way to Virginia next week, the Richmond Henrico Health District learned 10,000 doses would be headed their way.

The district broke down even further where the doses will be going once they arrive. 8,000 will be used at vaccination clinics at Richmond Raceway, with 500 going to small and mid-sized district vaccination events. The last 1,500 doses will go to partner pharmacies, health systems and a rehab facility to vaccinate their eligible patients, with an emphasis on priority populations.

There is no word on how many doses the health district will receive in the future, with the vaccine being in such high demand currently.

