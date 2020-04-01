11 dead at Henrico rehab center due to coronavirus

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There are now 11 confirmed deaths at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Health Center as a result of COVID-19, according to Dr. Danny Avula, Director for Henrico and Richmond Health districts.

Two of the 11 deaths are presumed cases of COVID-19.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday evening, Dr. Avula said there are a total of 37 residents who tested positive for coronavirus. Additionally, 25 staff members also tested positive for COVID-19.

That number does not include those who have died, Dr. Avula added.

Addressing the overall impact of COVID-19, Dr. Avula says six to seven of the 1,000 people infected with COVID-19 are dying, a number that remains worse than the flu.

“This morning we were a little bit over 1,400 cases,” Dr. Avula said. “It would not surprise me if we were double that next week, perhaps even more.”

Dr. Avula predicts the spread of the disease may peak by late May, early June, saying “we’ll have to follow the data closely and see if that shifts one way or the other.”

