11th confirmed case of Coronavirus found in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Alexandria in Northern Virginia has confirmed its first case of COVID-19. This makes 11 cases in Virginia.

Alexandria Health Department Confirms First “Presumptive Positive” Case of COVID-19: https://t.co/z4YFAEyUwu — AlexandriaVAGov (@AlexandriaVAGov) March 12, 2020

The patient is a member of the Christ Church in Georgetown where the rector has Coronavirus. That church is now quarantined.

“The Alexandria Health Department and the City of Alexandria have been preparing for this. COVID-19 is an evolving situation, and we will continue to share information as it becomes available. Based on our current investigation, the general Alexandria community is still at low risk for COVID-19,” Alexandria Health District Director Dr. Stephen A. Haering said in a statement.

