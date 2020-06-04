11th GRTC employee tests positive for COVID-19

A total of 11 employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced Thursday that since March, a total of 11 employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The employee, a bus operator, is not believed to be connected to any previous staff cases,” GRTC said in a statement. The bus operator last worked on Monday, June 1. The GRTC employee tested the next day on June 2.

The bus operator is currently quarantined with mild symptoms.

The transit company, once again, reiterated their plans to hold voluntary, on-site, coronavirus testing events for GRTC and First Transit employees beginning June 8.

