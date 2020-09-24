12 COVID-stricken inmates have died at Deerfield Correctional Center

CAPRON, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Department of Corrections confirms two coronavirus-related deaths in as many days at Deerfield Correctional Center, bringing the death total to 12.

Deerfield is home to Virginia’s largest cohort of geriatric male inmates with severe health conditions who live in assisted living or nursing home environments. DOC says they are handling the outbreak by following the Center for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health guidelines.

8News Investigative Reporter Kerri O’Brien reports that lawyers representing Deerfield prisoners have called for an independent expert to step in and evaluate the commonwealth’s response to the coronavirus outbreak at the correctional center.

