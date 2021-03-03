12,000 Richmond area seniors to get vaccinated at large-scale events

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over the next seven days, the Richmond Henrico Health District will be holding three mass vaccination events to vaccinate 12,000 local seniors.

The events are planned for March 6, 8 and 10. Appointments will be offered to seniors who are pre-registered to receive the vaccine.

Seniors scheduled to get their vaccine on March 8 will be receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The other two events will be offering the Pfizer vaccine. According to RHHD, all three vaccines available at this time are “extremely effective at preventing hospitalization or death from COVID-19.”

Health district spokesperson Amy Popovich says the events will vaccinate the majority of seniors on the pre-registration list. She says “it is more important now than ever for pre-registered Richmond and Henrico seniors to check their email and answer their phone.”

Seniors will be contacted by email anytime between Wednesday and Friday. RHHD asks that seniors check their emails one to three times a day including spam folders to make sure they don’t miss an appointment opportunity. Registration emails will be sent from CDC VAMS, keep an eye open for the domain @envelope.mail.vams.cdc.gov.

People who did not leave an email address may receive a call instead. Calls will be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. These calls could show up as spam and will come for a variety of numbers. The RHHD says there will be no messages left or callback opportunities. Instead they will reach out multiple times.