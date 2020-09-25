13th inmate dies from COVID-19 at Deerfield Correctional Center

CAPRON, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that a 13th inmate has died from a coronavirus-related illness.
Friday’s death is the third reported in as many days.
According to the Virginia Department of Corrections’ coronavirus update page, 368 infected offenders remain on-site. Sixteen offenders remain hospitalized.
The news comes on the heels of an 8News investigation that suggests the Southampton facility is dealing with a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), unsanitary conditions and not enough workers, according to claims from correctional officers.
The claim follows a call of action from lawyers representing Deerfield inmates. Prisoners have called for an independent expert to step in and evaluate the commonwealth’s response to the coronavirus outbreak at the center.
Deerfield is home to Virginia’s largest cohort of geriatric male inmates with severe health conditions who live in assisted living or nursing home environments.
