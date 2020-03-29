15 confirmed cases and one death of COVID-19 reported in Crater Health District

(WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health has announced new confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in the Crater Health District for a total of 15 cases and one death in the area.

There is now one confirmed case in Greensville County, six in Prince George County, two in the city of Emporia, four in the city of Hopewell and two in the city of Petersburg.

“As more tests are conducted, we expect to see more confirmed cases in the Crater Health District,” said Alton Hart, District Director of the Crater Health District. “Crater Health District is working closely with our government leaders, local emergency managers, hospitals, and Ft. Lee as we share a united front responding to the impacts of COVID-19 in our community.“

