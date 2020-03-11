1st case of coronavirus reported in Central Virginia

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — In a press conference Wednesday morning, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and the Virginia Department of Health confirmed another coronavirus case — bringing the state total to nine.

The ninth case of coronavirus is in the Chickahominy Health District. Health officals said the person did travel internationally.

Gov. Northam said Virginians should expect the number of cases to keep increasing.

The Chickahominy district includes Hanover County, Charles City, Goochland and New Kent.

Virginia Department of Health



To keep germs from spreading, the Virginia Department of Health recommends you do the following:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

