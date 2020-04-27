2 million chickens will be killed due to lack of employees at processing plants

GEORGETOWN, Del. (CNN Newsource) – The coronavirus is having an impact on farmers and the country’s food supply in more ways than one.

Two million chickens in Delaware and Maryland are being humanely killed because chicken processing plants are short-staffed.

With not enough people to process the chicken because of COVID-19, poultry farmers are being forced to euthanize their stock.

The manpower shortage at chicken processing plants is because of community cases of COVID-19 and social distancing.

The Delmarva Poultry Industry said it investigated several options, and could not find a better solution.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture has not yet responded to a request for comment.

