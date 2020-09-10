2020 Pecan Festival canceled due to COVID-19

ichard Bland College has made the difficult decision to cancel the Pecan Festival scheduled for Oct. 24 at the College.

(WRIC) — Hold the pecans until next year!

Citing the ongoing pandemic, Richard Bland College has decided to cancel the Pecan Festival scheduled for Oct. 24.

The festival, which was heading into its fifth year, attracted thousands of visitors to the college. RBC is the site of the oldest groves in Virginia.

Decisions on the 2021 Pecan Festival will be made public when finalized.

The campus is located just south of Richmond.

