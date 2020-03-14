2020 Richmond International Film Festival postponed

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The 2020 Richmond International Film Festival has released a statement postponing the event’s week-long program until early summer or fall in regards to the spread of COVID-19.

The Richmond International Film Festival has made a very difficult, but necessary decision to postpone the 2020 festival. We have continued to talk to city and state officials throughout this week along with our partners and health organizations regarding the latest information regarding the COVID-19 situation. As a result of this information, RIFF will postpone the festival until early summer (or Fall). We are working diligently alongside our partners, officials, venues, and others to confirm a new date for the 2020 fest, and will be in touch with you as soon as that information is available. RIFF’S statement

RIFF officials are working on providing online discussion forums to open up the dialogue to the public about film topics that will be screening at the festival — with the goal of creating as many engagement opportunities as possible.

Festival organizers have also provided a direct communication email to ask any questions about the postponed event at info@richmondfilmfestival.com.

