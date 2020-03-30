3 more residents die at Henrico rehabilitation center dealing with coronavirus outbreak

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three more residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County, a center that has already confirmed eight COVID-19 fatalities, died in the past 36 hours.

Dr. Danny Avula, the director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts, said two of those deaths are not COVID-19 related. He shared that the third resident had died but could not yet confirm whether the virus caused the death, pending test results.

According to Dr. Danny Avula, two new suspected cases of COVID-19 were confirmed today at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

In under two weeks, 19 residents and six healthcare workers at the center have tested positive for COVID-19.

