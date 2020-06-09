4 more inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Chesterfield Jail

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Four inmates at the Chesterfield County Jail have tested positive for the novel coronavirus — bringing the total in the facility to nine. The inmates range in age from 23 to 47.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were notified on Monday evening that four inmates had tested positive — three of them exhibited symptoms and the fourth was asymptomatic. The first positive COVID-19 case at the jail was reported on Monday, June 1.

One of the three inmates exhibiting symptoms is a newcomer, who authorities said was found to have COVID-19 symptoms during screening. The other two were in a pod with 14 other men and were pulled out and are in isolation.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the other 14 men who were in the same pod earlier will be tested even though none of them are exhibiting any signs or symptoms,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office has created a webpage to track COVID-19 cases in the facility.

